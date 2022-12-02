Indus Capital Partners LLC Has $2.47 Million Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 983,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the quarter. Ambev comprises about 1.4% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 19.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 274,313,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,034,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840,921 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 12.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,786,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ambev by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,734,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564,065 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 12.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,437,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,325 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 19.0% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,778,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Ambev Trading Up 1.0 %

Ambev Profile

Shares of Ambev stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,302,260. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

