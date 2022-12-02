Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Short Interest Update

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 54,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 367,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Infobird Stock Performance

IFBD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. 10,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,403. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87. Infobird has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

About Infobird

(Get Rating)

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

