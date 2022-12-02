Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.98

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.98 and traded as high as $9.35. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 19,801 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $159.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.99.

Insider Transactions at Innovative Solutions and Support

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

In related news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne acquired 12,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $105,065.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,039,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,519,269.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 270,122 shares of company stock worth $2,397,486. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISSC. Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Featured Stories

