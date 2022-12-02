Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Shares Purchased by FIFTHDELTA Ltd

FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,221,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,621,230 shares during the quarter. Innoviz Technologies comprises approximately 1.9% of FIFTHDELTA Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. FIFTHDELTA Ltd owned about 0.05% of Innoviz Technologies worth $28,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at $86,000. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVZ stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $5.35. 7,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,314. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.02.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

