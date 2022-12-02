Insider Buying: Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) CEO Buys 17,800 Shares of Stock

Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan Huberman acquired 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $11,214.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,847.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Jonathan Huberman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 30th, Jonathan Huberman acquired 12,300 shares of Nogin stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $9,963.00.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Jonathan Huberman acquired 19,700 shares of Nogin stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $10,638.00.
- On Monday, November 21st, Jonathan Huberman purchased 20,500 shares of Nogin stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $9,635.00.
- On Thursday, November 17th, Jonathan Huberman purchased 21,450 shares of Nogin stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $10,510.50.
Nogin Stock Up 5.4 %
NASDAQ:NOGN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.73. 90,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,698. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89. Nogin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $11.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nogin
Branded Online, Inc provides e-commerce solutions. The company offers solutions in the areas of onboarding and discovery; assessment of critical business issue; roadmap development; project and task management; implementation and execution plan; client support; product management; reporting and analytics; and operational support and campaign management.
Featured Stories
