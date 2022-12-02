Insider Buying: Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN) CEO Buys 17,800 Shares of Stock

Nogin, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOGN – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan Huberman acquired 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $11,214.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,847.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Huberman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Jonathan Huberman acquired 12,300 shares of Nogin stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $9,963.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Jonathan Huberman acquired 19,700 shares of Nogin stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $10,638.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Jonathan Huberman purchased 20,500 shares of Nogin stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $9,635.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Jonathan Huberman purchased 21,450 shares of Nogin stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $10,510.50.

Nogin Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:NOGN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.73. 90,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,698. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89. Nogin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $11.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nogin

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nogin stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nogin, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NOGN Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 847,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.97% of Nogin as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Branded Online, Inc provides e-commerce solutions. The company offers solutions in the areas of onboarding and discovery; assessment of critical business issue; roadmap development; project and task management; implementation and execution plan; client support; product management; reporting and analytics; and operational support and campaign management.

