Insider Buying: Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Acquires £975 in Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Rating) insider Sue Rivett acquired 3,750 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £975 ($1,166.41).

Sue Rivett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 27th, Sue Rivett acquired 3,758 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £977.08 ($1,168.90).

Pharos Energy Price Performance

Pharos Energy stock opened at GBX 25.20 ($0.30) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.59 million and a PE ratio of 317.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. Pharos Energy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 17.74 ($0.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 32.93 ($0.39).

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

