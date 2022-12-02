Insider Buying: Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Director Acquires $15,262.50 in Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) Director Stephen W. Hipp bought 2,750 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $15,262.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,562.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Priority Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Priority Technology stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $7.79.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Priority Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Priority Technology by 89.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 360,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Priority Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 618,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Priority Technology by 8.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Priority Technology by 45.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 45,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Priority Technology during the second quarter worth about $315,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Priority Technology Company Profile

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Priority Technology to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

(Get Rating)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing as our leverage point.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.