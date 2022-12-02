Insider Buying: Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Director Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey B. Citrin acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $13,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 352,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,397.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Trinity Place Stock Up 31.0 %
NYSEAMERICAN TPHS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.83. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,764. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.55. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Trinity Place had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a negative net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter.
Trinity Place Holdings Inc operates as a real estate holding, investment, development, and asset management company in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey.
