Insider Selling: Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CEO Sells 6,156 Shares of Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $51,525.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,739.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Atomera Stock Up 1.6 %

ATOM traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 150,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.49 and a quick ratio of 8.49. Atomera Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $22.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Atomera alerts:

Institutional Trading of Atomera

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATOM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Atomera by 10.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Atomera by 21.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atomera by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Atomera by 12.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atomera by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,106,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,455,000 after buying an additional 61,241 shares during the period. 31.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Atomera

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Atomera from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

(Get Rating)

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.