Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) COO Sells 275 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) COO Joshua Isner sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.96, for a total value of $48,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,279,024.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded up $3.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.83. 448,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,115. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.04 and its 200-day moving average is $127.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $193.85.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axon Enterprise to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,048,867,000 after buying an additional 248,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,932,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,536,000 after buying an additional 386,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 837,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,029,000 after buying an additional 20,454 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.