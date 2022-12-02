Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) COO Sells 275 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) COO Joshua Isner sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.96, for a total value of $48,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,279,024.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded up $3.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.83. 448,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,115. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.04 and its 200-day moving average is $127.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $193.85.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axon Enterprise to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.25.
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
