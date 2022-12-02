Insider Selling: Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) EVP Sells 9,811 Shares of Stock

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,235.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NASDAQ BKR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,452,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,186,735. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -165.22%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 276.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.