Insider Selling: Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) VP Sells 340 Shares of Stock

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 340 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $13,759.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,118.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Digi International Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ DGII opened at $41.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 76.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. Digi International Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Digi International to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Digi International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Digi International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Digi International by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 41.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

