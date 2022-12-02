Insider Selling: Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Insider Sells $173,867.70 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) insider Richard A. Novak sold 4,618 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $173,867.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

FHI stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.03. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 39.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

