Insider Selling: Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Insider Sells $173,867.70 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) insider Richard A. Novak sold 4,618 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $173,867.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Federated Hermes Price Performance
FHI stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.03. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.90.
Federated Hermes Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 39.42%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.
Federated Hermes Company Profile
Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.
