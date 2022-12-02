Insider Selling: Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Director Sells 12,946 Shares of Stock

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $289,343.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 778,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,609.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.44.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -151.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 165.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 52,624 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 22,223 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at $4,968,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KRG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Articles

