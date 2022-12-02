Insider Selling: Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Director Sells 698 Shares of Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,685.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Loews Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:L traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.63. The stock had a trading volume of 23,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,012. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.21. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loews

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in Loews by 2,042.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,407 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Loews by 5,286.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 269,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,468,000 after purchasing an additional 264,481 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Loews by 129.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 458,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,152,000 after purchasing an additional 258,714 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Loews by 82.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 562,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,363,000 after purchasing an additional 254,589 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Loews by 230.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 357,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,862,000 after purchasing an additional 249,151 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

