Insider Selling: Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Insider Sells 58,278.20 in Stock

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) insider Arjun Kampani sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.22, for a total value of 58,278.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 591,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,494,125.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at 4.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 4.72. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of 3.53 and a 52-week high of 15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of -0.07. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 51.17%. The business had revenue of 63.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 62.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RKLB. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Cowen upgraded Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen upgraded Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 11.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 806.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,373,494 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $172,057,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1,164.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,133 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $63,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,797 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 460.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,047 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,907 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter worth about $4,281,000. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

