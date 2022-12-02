Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEXGet Rating) Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $30,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

StoneX Group Trading Up 0.1 %

StoneX Group stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.93. 72,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $103.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneX Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in StoneX Group by 23.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

StoneX Group Company Profile



StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)

