Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $30,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

StoneX Group Trading Up 0.1 %

StoneX Group stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.93. 72,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $103.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneX Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in StoneX Group by 23.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

StoneX Group Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet lowered StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

