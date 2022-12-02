Insider Selling: Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Director Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $1,058,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,351.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $30.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tecnoglass Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $34.08.

Institutional Trading of Tecnoglass

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TGLS shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

