Insider Selling: Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) SVP Sells 9,546 Shares of Stock

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) SVP Louis O. Gorman III sold 9,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $92,787.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,565.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

WNEB stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.42.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WNEB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Western New England Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Western New England Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 847,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 181,449 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 257,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.