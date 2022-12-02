Insider Selling: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Sells 23,525 Shares of Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 23,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total value of C$1,207,905.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,564,141.01.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$53.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.21. The company has a current ratio of 18.18, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of C$39.05 and a 12 month high of C$65.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.93.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$285.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$320.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.83.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

