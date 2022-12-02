Insider Selling: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Sells 23,525 Shares of Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 23,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total value of C$1,207,905.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,564,141.01.
Shares of WPM stock opened at C$53.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.21. The company has a current ratio of 18.18, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of C$39.05 and a 12 month high of C$65.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.93.
Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$285.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$320.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.83.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
