Insider Selling: Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Sells 880 Shares of Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,692.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of ZION stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $52.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. American Trust acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 36.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at about $20,618,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 611.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 164,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 141,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZION shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
