Insider Selling: Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Sells 880 Shares of Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $45,575.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,692.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ZION stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $52.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. American Trust acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 36.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at about $20,618,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 611.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 164,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 141,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZION shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

