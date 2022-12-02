Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTE traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.05. 93,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,070. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77.

Get Integral Acquisition Co. 1 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Acquisition Co. 1

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the first quarter worth $267,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the first quarter valued at $369,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the first quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Acquisition Co. 1

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Acquisition Co. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.