Interfor (TSE:IFP) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Interfor from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC cut Interfor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Interfor Stock Up 2.1 %

IFP opened at C$25.74 on Monday. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of C$22.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.95.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

