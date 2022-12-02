International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 2.2% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

Shares of IBM opened at $148.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $134.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.88, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $150.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.