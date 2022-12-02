International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Boosted by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 2.9% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $18,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,341,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,474,000 after acquiring an additional 96,824 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,076,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 482.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 21.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 152,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,582,000 after acquiring an additional 27,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.51. The stock had a trading volume of 70,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.37, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $150.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.99.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.