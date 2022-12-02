InterOcean Capital Group LLC Acquires New Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PECO. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

PECO stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $36.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 448.00%.

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

