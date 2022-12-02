InterOcean Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,753 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $54,740.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,178.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $54,740.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,178.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $162,548.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,089.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,322 shares of company stock worth $4,556,851. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $120.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.58. The stock has a market cap of $319.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $352.71.

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen cut Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $196.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Huber Research cut Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.64.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.