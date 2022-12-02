InterOcean Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned about 0.97% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New Price Performance

NYSEARCA PAPR opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.71. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $29.84.

