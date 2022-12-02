InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 623.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 88.2% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at $935,434.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $302.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.74.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

