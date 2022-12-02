InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases 19,131 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 171.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,131 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,069,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $254,000. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $137.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.12 and a 200-day moving average of $122.88. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $155.17.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

