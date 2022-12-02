InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases 52,372 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) by 179.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,372 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.75% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $406,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $446,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $657,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IBTD stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $25.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.