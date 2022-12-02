InterOcean Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 26.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 17.5% in the second quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter worth about $312,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 50.4% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 20.0% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of FFEB opened at $36.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.21.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.