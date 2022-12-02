InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVAGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Price Performance

IPVA stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.91. 471,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,872. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85. InterPrivate II Acquisition has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $10.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterPrivate II Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,123,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition by 14.9% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 308,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners grew its holdings in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition by 646.4% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 240,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 208,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,444,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterPrivate II Acquisition

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the auto-tech and mobility, business services, consumer, retail, e-commerce, industrial technology sectors.

