Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Sells $2,686,500.00 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $2,686,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance
ITCI traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.08. 429,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.18. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $34.43 and a one year high of $66.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.