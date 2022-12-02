Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Sells $2,686,500.00 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $2,686,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

ITCI traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.08. 429,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.18. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $34.43 and a one year high of $66.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

