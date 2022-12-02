Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 50,000 Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 50.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth $203,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BYD. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. CBRE Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.77.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of BYD opened at $60.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.62. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 64,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $3,794,212.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,305,556.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 64,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $3,794,212.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,305,556.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,201,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,442,312. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

