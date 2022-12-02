Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,613 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of EngageSmart worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESMT. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of EngageSmart by 17.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of EngageSmart by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EngageSmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

EngageSmart stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. EngageSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.28 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $171,180.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $171,180.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,994,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $731,460 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

