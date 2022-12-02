Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 278,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of JOANN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JOANN by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 404,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of JOANN by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in JOANN by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOAN stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77. JOANN Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $203.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.75.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.06). JOANN had a positive return on equity of 32.67% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. JOANN’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JOANN Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other JOANN news, Director Equity Investors Cf L.P Green sold 7,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $65,855.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,280 shares in the company, valued at $499,730.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOANN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

