Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,656 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CVR Partners worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CVR Partners by 707.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in CVR Partners by 32.1% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CVR Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CVR Partners by 46.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,887,000 after buying an additional 64,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in CVR Partners by 37.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered CVR Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

CVR Partners Trading Down 6.5 %

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UAN opened at $120.00 on Friday. CVR Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $179.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is presently 29.76%.

About CVR Partners

(Get Rating)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.