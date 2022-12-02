Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Takes $2.99 Million Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 591,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Matrix Service as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTRX. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Matrix Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTRX opened at $5.54 on Friday. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

