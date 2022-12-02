Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 222,243 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 133,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 177,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after acquiring an additional 41,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,459,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,459,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $54,864.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,137 shares of company stock valued at $124,665. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.22. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $44.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

NATI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

