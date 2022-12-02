Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Maytus Capital Management LLC

Maytus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 4.0% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CICC Research assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.58.

INTU stock traded down $10.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $405.24. 18,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,911. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $397.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.37. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $684.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

