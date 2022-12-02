Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.41-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.06 billion. Intuit also updated its FY23 guidance to $13.59-13.89 EPS.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $416.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $397.08 and its 200-day moving average is $410.78. The stock has a market cap of $116.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $684.07.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Intuit

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $496.58.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 139.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,918,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Intuit by 4.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,865,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 23.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 75,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,300,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.



