Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the October 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PYZ stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,040. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $104.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.49.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.307 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

