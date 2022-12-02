Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,072 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA PZA opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.15. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

