Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,719,312,000 after buying an additional 74,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after buying an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,792,000 after buying an additional 372,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,624,000 after purchasing an additional 78,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,906,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,367 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.08. 2,179,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,500,800. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.85. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

