Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the October 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSCH stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,380. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.81 and its 200 day moving average is $139.43. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.73 and a fifty-two week high of $182.81.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 305.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 54.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

