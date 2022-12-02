IOST Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Over the last week, IOST has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a market capitalization of $161.33 million and $5.36 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IOST

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official website is iost.io.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

