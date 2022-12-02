iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Up 74.9% in November

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 74.9% from the October 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IBTH stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $25.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTH Get Rating ) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 4.72% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

