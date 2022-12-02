iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Up 74.9% in November

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 74.9% from the October 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of IBTH stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $25.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.