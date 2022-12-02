iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Lifted by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 843,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,219 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 8.5% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $52,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,912 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,922,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,442,000 after acquiring an additional 509,174 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,661,000 after purchasing an additional 195,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,779,000 after purchasing an additional 534,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.51. The company had a trading volume of 645,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,569,138. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $80.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

