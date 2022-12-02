iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Increased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,757 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.5% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $61,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 317.8% during the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

EFA opened at $67.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

